ICC Holds Cultural Programme Under Its Weekly Event
Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), under the aegis of the Embassy of India, presented Environment Day Special 'ICC Wednesday Fiesta', a weekly cultural event celebrating Indian arts and culture on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at ICC Ashoka Hall. The event showcased vibrant performances presented by various ICC AO's and Arts Centres in Qatar.
ICC Head of Finance Biswajit Banerji welcomed the guests and dignitaries, followed by opening remarks from ICC Head of Cultural Activities Nandini Abbagouni. ICC President A.P. Manikantan delivered the presidential address.
On the occasion, Divakar Poojary, former General Secretary of ICC, was felicitated in recognition of his exceptional service to the Indian community in Qatar. Ravi Shetty and Lalit Pandey, Presidents of ICC-associated organizations Karnataka Sangha Qatar and North Indian Association respectively, were also honoured for their significant contributions to the community.
