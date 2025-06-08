Free Access To Simaisma Beach During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, in coordination with the Private Engineering Office, has announced the opening of Simaisma Beach (Family Beach and Women's Beach) free of charge. This initiative will commence on the second day of Eid Al-Adha and will continue until the end of the Eid holiday.

The decision aims to provide a safe and comfortable environment for families and women to enjoy the holiday in a secure and welcoming setting. The Ministry encourages the public to make the most of this opportunity while adhering to safety and community guidelines.

Public beaches are ready to welcome families, residents, and visitors looking to enjoy the beauty of the coastline and spend quality time with loved ones during Eid Al Adha holiday.



The Ministry of Municipality has confirmed that all beach facilities across the country are fully prepared to receive the public, with a strong focus on safety, cleanliness, and environmental protection. Qatar's beaches are among the most popular destinations during holidays, offering scenic landscapes and vibrant recreational spaces.

To assist residents and tourists in planning their visits, the Ministry has also provided a list of the country's most prominent public beaches.

These include Al Ghariya Beach, Al Mamlaha Beach (designated for women), Al Farkiya Beach, Simaisma Beach, Al Mafjar Beach, 974 Beach, Al Wakrah Public Beach, Al Wakrah Family Beach, Al Kharaij Beach, and Sealine Beach. Each of these locations is equipped with essential amenities and monitored to ensure visitor safety and hygiene standards are met.

Furthermore, the Ministry has launched a digital map that allows users to conveniently locate the nearest beach and access directions via Google Maps. This tool supports efficient trip planning and helps reduce congestion at major spots.

As part of its broader commitment to sustainable public services, the Ministry has enhanced beach cleaning operations, increased the presence of safety personnel, and implemented stricter enforcement of public guidelines during the Eid period. The Ministry encourages all residents and visitors to explore the beauty of Qatar's coastline and enjoy a safe, respectful, and environmentally conscious beach experience.

As thousands are expected to visit the country's shores, the Ministry is calling on all beachgoers to support its efforts in maintaining a clean and enjoyable environment for everyone.

To preserve the natural beauty and safety of the beaches, the Ministry has issued important guidelines for the public to follow. All waste should be properly disposed of in the designated containers. Throwing litter in non-designated areas can harm the environment and marine life.

Visitors are strongly advised not to light fires directly on the sand, as it can cause damage to the beach and pose serious risks to other users. The public is also reminded to avoid burying charcoal or ashes in the sand. This practice is hazardous, especially for children and those walking barefoot on the beach.

Swimmers and tourists are encouraged to wear life jackets when entering the water. This precaution is especially important for children and individuals who are not strong swimmers. The Ministry emphasized the collective responsibility of the community in protecting Qatar's beaches:“Qatar's beautiful beaches are a favorite destination for families and friends during the Eid holiday. We invite everyone to enjoy these coastal experiences while joining us in preserving the cleanliness and safety of our shores.”