Katara Continues To Shine During Eid Amid Large Public Turnout

Doha, Qatar: In a scene celebrating joy and beauty, the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara continues to present a rich lineup of festive events for Eid Al-Adha. On the second day of Eid, the venue witnessed a massive turnout of visitors from various nationalities and age groups, all enjoying an atmosphere filled with happiness and a strong sense of family spirit.

The day was marked by authentic folkloric performances drawn from Moroccan and Syrian heritage. Traditional rhythms and melodies blended seamlessly with the audience's vibrant engagement, as they interacted with musical and dance performances woven with the colors of identity and cultural memory.

At the Al Thuraya Planetarium, impressive educational shows captivated families and children alike, adding a scientific and entertaining dimension to the Eid festivities. These interactive experiences combined imagination and knowledge at a high level.

In Building 18, the exhibition“Windows from Gaza” continues to welcome visitors, offering paintings and sculptures that reflect the heartbeat of the land and messages of hope. The artworks spotlight scenes from daily life in Gaza, expressing resilience and a renewed sense of beauty in the face of challenges.

The play“The Haunted House” proved to be a major attraction, drawing crowds with its suspenseful and dramatic atmosphere. The performance provided family-friendly entertainment that balanced comedy with mystery, generating strong audience interaction.



Children's joy was a prominent part of the celebration. Katara's activities brought delight to young visitors through the distribution of Eidiyah (festive gifts) and various entertainment performances across different zones-making Eid at Katara a celebration that transcends generations and borders, pulsing with joy and fostering community spirit.

Musical ambiance was also a key element of Katara's celebrations. The Katara Oud Center hosted enchanting evening concerts, blending the warmth of melodies with refined artistry.

Renowned oud masters and musicians performed classical pieces inspired by the rich heritage of Arab music, leaving the audience enthralled.