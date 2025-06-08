Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea-US Agree On Importance Of Swift Tariff Deal


(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung agreed in a phone call with US President Donald Trump on the need for both countries to swiftly reach an agreement on tariffs.

During his first call with Trump following his election victory, Lee affirmed that the alliance between South Korea and the United States remains the foundation of Seoul's foreign policy.

The two presidents agreed to work toward quickly reaching a mutually satisfactory agreement on tariff negotiations between South Korea and the US, and to encourage negotiators to reach compromises that satisfy both sides.

This was Lee Jae-myung's first conversation with Trump, taking place two days after he assumed office.

