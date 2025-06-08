Second Day Of Eid Buzzes With Diverse Range Of Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Citizens and residents of Qatar filled the streets, parks, and cultural hubs with joy, unity, and festivity on the second day of the Eid Al-Adha.

Qatar buzzed with vibrant energy as citizens and residents participated in a wide array of activities organized by Qatar Tourism and local institutions. The five-day public holiday, spanning June 5 to June 9, provided the perfect opportunity for families, friends, and visitors to immerse themselves in Qatar's unique blend of cultural heritage, modern attractions, and festive celebrations.

From cultural performances to beachside carnivals, the nation's top destinations came alive, showcasing Qatar's warm hospitality and dynamic tourism offerings during this sacred Islamic holiday, the Festival of Sacrifice. Doha's public spaces buzzed with activity as Qatar's diverse community embraced the festive spirit.

The Lego Shows Qatar at QNCC Halls 8 and 9, running from June 7 to 22, provided a fun-filled experience for families, blending creativity with entertainment. The show welcomes families and LEGO enthusiasts to experience a world of creativity, play, and imagination.

The Pearl Island and Gewan Island were also focal points for celebrations, hosting vibrant events from 3pm to 10pm.

Families flocked to these locations to enjoy live shows, cultural performances, and children's workshops, including face painting, arts and crafts, and colorful parades featuring beloved cartoon characters.

The Crystal Walk at Gewan Island offered a luxurious, air-conditioned setting for outdoor shopping and entertainment, blending Qatar's modern flair with traditional hospitality. Similarly, 974 Beach hosted an Eid Al-Adha Carnival, drawing crowds with its seaside charm, traditional music, and Qatari Ardah dance performances.



Eid Al Adha 2025 Events & Festivities in Qatar

Qatar Museums' special events for Eid Al Adha, June 2025 LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 opens at QNCC

Read Also

Katara's Eid Al-Adha program featured theatrical plays, musical performances by international artists, and art workshops for children, including drawing and origami.

The nightly fireworks display at 10pm along Katara Corniche illuminated the sky, drawing cheers from crowds. As the beautiful fireworks lit up the night sky, the festivities underscored the enduring significance of Eid Al-Adha in Qatar's cultural tapestry.

Also, Qatar Museums enriched the cultural experience with special Eid events, including guided tours and workshops at the Museum of Islamic Art, where visitors explored Islamic culinary traditions through interactive sessions like beverage blending and curator-led tours of the“A Seat at the Table” exhibition.

These activities, running through June, offered a deep dive into Qatar's cultural heritage, engaging both residents and tourists.

Meanwhile, cultural shows and awareness programmes lit up Al Khor's Barwa Workers Sports Complex and Asian Town in Doha's Industrial Area.

These events, organized by the Ministry of Interior and Barwa Workers Support and Insurance Fund, featured musical performances by artists from Pakistan, school and community team shows, raffle draws, and free health checkups.

Safety awareness workshops added an educational element, fostering community engagement. The Ministry of Awqaf ensured that 710 mosques and prayer areas across Qatar were prepared for the occasion, reinforcing the spiritual significance of the holiday.

Qatar's malls and cultural hubs also played a starring role. City Center Doha's Eid Flowers celebration, running from June 4 to June 15, transformed part of the mall into a colorful garden, delighting visitors with planting workshops and vibrant displays. Qatar Museums curated special events, while Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas offered staycations with festive buffets and activities for children, including mascot meet-and-greets.

The second day of Eid Al-Adha in Qatar was a testament to the nation's ability to blend tradition with modernity. From spiritual reflections to joyous celebrations, citizens and residents embraced the holiday with open hearts.