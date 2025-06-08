Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relatively Hot Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Areas - JMD


2025-06-08 02:05:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 8 (Petra)-- Most places will see comparatively hot weather on Sunday, with the Dead Sea, Jordan Valley, Badia, and Aqaba experiencing particularly scorching temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Dust storms, particularly in the Badia regions, will be caused by northwesterly winds that are moderately fast and occasionally active.
The temperature range for today is 33 to 20 degrees Celsius for eastern Amman, 31 to 18 degrees for western Amman, 28 to 17 degrees for the northern highlands, 29 to 15 degrees for the Shara Heights, 37 to 19 degrees for the Badia regions, 32 to 20 degrees for the plains, 38 to 21 degrees for the northern Jordan Valley, 39 to 24 degrees for the southern Jordan Valley, 38 to 23 degrees for the Dead Sea, and 40 to 25 degrees for the Gulf of Aqaba.

