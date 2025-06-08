Azerbaijan Sees 14.6% Growth In Non-Oil Export Revenues
Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 14.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The total value of non-oil exports reached $771.9 million, marking a $98.2 million rise, Azernews reports, citing the Media Analysis Center (MTM), based on official data from the State Customs Committee and the State Statistics Committee.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment