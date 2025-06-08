Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Sees 14.6% Growth In Non-Oil Export Revenues

2025-06-08
Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 14.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The total value of non-oil exports reached $771.9 million, marking a $98.2 million rise, Azernews reports, citing the Media Analysis Center (MTM), based on official data from the State Customs Committee and the State Statistics Committee.

