Today In Kuwait's History
1957 -- Suleiman Aladsani passes away at the age of 73. He is remembered as the first municipality director in 1930.
1963 -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in an address to parliament affirms that Kuwait is part of the Arab nation.
1965 -- Tadamon Sports Club is proclaimed.
1966 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law approving the agreement with Saudi Arabia on dividing the neutral zone.
1986 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurates the Grand Mosque.
1999 -- UN Secretary General Kofi Annan appoints the Kuwaiti national Mariam Al-Awadi as the deputy executive secretary general of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.
2003 -- Kuwait declares locating remains of the prisoner Saad Meshal Al-Enezi. He was kidnapped by the Iraqi regime forces in November 1990. His remains were founded at a mass grave in Al-Samawa west of Baghdad.
2004 -- Kuwait News Agency is elected member of the executive office of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies.
2010 -- Parliament Speaker Jassem Al-Kharafi omits the interpellation motion from a parliamentary session agenda due to absence of the interpellator MP Khaled Al-Tahous. The motion was intended to query the prime minister who took to the stand in the absence of the concerned legislator in the in-camera session. 2022 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signs an agreement to loan Jordan USD 38.3 million for the education infrastructure. (end) mbr
