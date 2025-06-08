403
US: Syria No Longer A Rogue State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 8 (KUNA) -- The US Senate has omitted Syria from the list of rogue states with which Washington cannot cooperate particularly in the peaceful nuclear sector.
The Senate committee of foreign affairs said in a statement that the step was taken upon a consensus among the Democrats and Republicans.
Meanwhile, the White House on its X website affirmed that Syria was taken out of the list that includes Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.
Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen meanwhile said she was elated with the move stressing that Syria must shun "previous coalitions and proceed on the path toward democracy, stability and security,"
However, the White House affirmed that Syria would remain classified as a "terrorism-sponsoring state." (end)
