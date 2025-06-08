Housefull 5 Roars At Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Smashes ₹50 Cr On Opening Day

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Housefull 5 rocked the box office on its second day! Earnings crossed ₹43 crore. Will Akshay Kumar's film hit ₹50 crore?Housefull 5 had a fantastic first day at the box office. The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt movie had a strong opening.Housefull 5 earned an estimated ₹24.00 crore in India on its release day. Here's the second-day box office collection and occupancy.Housefull 5 earned approximately ₹30.00 Cr in India across all languages by 8:30 pm on its second day of release. This is 6 crore more than the opening day.Housefull 5's total earnings for two days are ₹54 Cr. It is a few steps away from touching the ₹60 crore mark.The Hindi occupancy of Housefull 5 on Saturday, June 7, 2025, was a total of 33.18%. Morning Shows: 15.40%, Afternoon Shows: 40.50%, Evening Shows: 43.65% occupancy was recorded.Housefull 5A has 4,000+ shows, while Housefull B has slightly fewer shows. The filmmakers have created two climaxes. Both shows are running simultaneously.Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Nikitin Dheer.
