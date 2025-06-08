How To Make Tutti Frutti At Home Using Watermelon Rind

Tutti frutti is a popular confectionery ingredient added to various sweet treats like ice creams, cakes, cookies, and desserts. While widely available in stores, it's surprisingly easy to make at home, especially from watermelon rind. This is a great way to utilize watermelon rind and avoid waste.

Ingredients:

Watermelon rind - 2 cups

Sugar - 1.5 cups

Water - 2 cups

Vanilla essence - 1/2 teaspoon

Food coloring (red, green, yellow, etc.) - a few drops

Instructions:

Preparing the Watermelon Rind:

Wash the watermelon rind thoroughly and remove the green outer skin. Cut the remaining white or light pink portion into small, uniform square pieces. Boil sufficient water in a pot. Add the watermelon rind pieces to the boiling water and cook until tender. Drain the watermelon pieces and rinse them once in cold water.

Preparing the Sugar Syrup:

In a large pan, combine sugar and water and stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Once the sugar dissolves and the syrup starts to boil, add the pre-cooked and drained watermelon rind pieces. Cook on low heat, ensuring the pieces are submerged in the syrup, until the syrup thickens (about 15-20 minutes). The tutti frutti pieces will absorb the sugar syrup and become translucent.

Coloring:

Divide the cooked tutti frutti pieces equally into different bowls. Add a few drops of your desired food coloring to each bowl and mix well. Gently stir until the color spreads evenly across all the pieces. If you wish to add vanilla essence, you can do so at this stage. Spread the colored tutti frutti pieces separately on a paper towel or baking sheet and let them air dry at room temperature for about 12-24 hours, or until they are dry and no longer sticky.

Storage:

Store the completely dried tutti frutti in an airtight container. It can be kept in the refrigerator for several weeks.

This tutti frutti can be used in ice cream, cakes, desserts, and more. You can also use orange or lemon peel to make tutti frutti using the same method. Enjoy this delicious homemade tutti frutti without wasting watermelon rind.