Exercise Nomadic Elephant: Militaries Of India And Mongolia Train In Non-Conventional Warfare

New Delhi: The militaries of India and Mongolia are carrying out non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain at the Special Forces Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar, as part of their 17th edition of the exercise“Nomadic Elephant”.

Began on May 31, the exercise Nomadic Elephant, is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia.

Last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya in July 2024.

The joint military exercise which would conclude on June 13, focuses on the conduct of non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate.

It aims to enhance the operational capabilities of both the forces.

“The participating contingents are actively exchanging best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping, thereby improving interoperability,” an Indian Army official said.

Through joint drills,“both forces are working to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges.”“This joint exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and Mongolia.”

Extensive training

The troops of both countries have been carrying out extensive training activities to bolster mutual coordination and preparedness.

They are also refining their operational tactics and developing the ability to operate in complex terrains and environments.

A key feature of the exercise includes simulated UN peacekeeping operations, designed to mirror real-world scenarios where multinational forces must collaborate efficiently in diverse and challenging conditions.

As the exercise progresses,“both sides are engaging in a variety of tactical drills, sharing combat experiences and exchanging valuable knowledge and expertise.”

These engagements are instrumental in building interoperability and ensuring that Indian and Mongolian forces can operate seamlessly in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.

The Indian contingent comprising 45 personnel from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts while the Mongolian Armed Forces contingent with similar strength from its 150 Special Forces unit are participating in the exercise.