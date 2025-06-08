Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Bash: These TV And Bollywood Celebs Attended The Celebration [PHOTOS]

Ekta Kapoor turned 50 and celebrated her milestone birthday in grand style! Born in Mumbai in 1975, she hosted a star-studded party last night filled with popular faces from both TV and Bollywood.

Ekta Kapoor's lavish 50th birthday bash turned into a dazzling fashion parade. The star-studded celebration saw TV and Bollywood celebs dressed in their best, making it a glamorous and unforgettable night to remember.

Preeti Jhangiani and Praveen Dabas attended Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash, posing happily for photos and joining the list of celebs who graced the glamorous celebration.

Karishma Tanna and her husband attended Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash, turning heads as they struck romantic poses and added charm to the star-studded celebration.

Sakshi Tanwar looked elegant in a classic black suit, adding grace and simplicity to Ekta Kapoor's glamorous birthday celebration.

Karan Johar posed confidently in a stylish black outfit, showcasing his signature fashion flair at Ekta Kapoor's grand 50th birthday bash.

Mouni Roy stunned in an elegant off-white gown, turning heads with her graceful look at Ekta Kapoor's star-studded birthday celebration.

Tusshar Kapoor kept it casual yet stylish as he attended his sister Ekta Kapoor's grand 50th birthday celebration.

Krystle D'Souza rocked an eye-catching animal print outfit, adding a bold and trendy touch to Ekta Kapoor's glamorous birthday bash.

Anita Hassanandani shimmered in a stunning blue dress, adding sparkle and elegance to Ekta Kapoor's star-studded 50th birthday celebration.

Shabbir Ahluwalia sported a sharp monochrome look, keeping it classic and stylish at Ekta Kapoor's grand 50th birthday celebration.