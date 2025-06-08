UPI Lite X Explained: India's New Offline Payment Game-Changer
UPI Lite X enables offline digital payments in India, addressing the need for connectivity-independent transactions. Using NFC or *99# USSD services, users can make payments even without internet access, expanding financial inclusion across country.
UPI Lite X: Digital payments are now part of daily life in India. NPCI introduced UPI Lite X to address the need for offline payments.UPI Lite X works without mobile data or Wi-Fi. You need a UPI app and NFC enabled on your smartphone. Open your UPI app, tap "Tap & Pay," enter the amount, and touch your phone to the recipient's. No UPI PIN needed!Even without internet or NFC, you can still make payments. Use *99# USSD services, even on a feature phone. Dial *99# from your bank-linked mobile number and follow the on-screen menu.These services are offered by 83 banks and 4 telecom companies, available in 13 languages to millions of users across India.You can send up to ₹5,000 via *99# at once. A ₹0.50 charge applies per transaction. With UPI Lite X and USSD, your digital payments can continue uninterrupted, even offline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment