UPI Lite X Explained: India's New Offline Payment Game-Changer

2025-06-08 01:11:55
UPI Lite X enables offline digital payments in India, addressing the need for connectivity-independent transactions. Using NFC or *99# USSD services, users can make payments even without internet access, expanding financial inclusion across country.

UPI Lite X: Digital payments are now part of daily life in India. NPCI introduced UPI Lite X to address the need for offline payments.

UPI Lite X works without mobile data or Wi-Fi. You need a UPI app and NFC enabled on your smartphone. Open your UPI app, tap "Tap & Pay," enter the amount, and touch your phone to the recipient's. No UPI PIN needed!Even without internet or NFC, you can still make payments. Use *99# USSD services, even on a feature phone. Dial *99# from your bank-linked mobile number and follow the on-screen menu.These services are offered by 83 banks and 4 telecom companies, available in 13 languages to millions of users across India.You can send up to ₹5,000 via *99# at once. A ₹0.50 charge applies per transaction. With UPI Lite X and USSD, your digital payments can continue uninterrupted, even offline.

