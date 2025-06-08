Railways Begins Regular Train Service On Katrasrinagar Route
The Vande Bharat express train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Katra on June 6, connects Kashmir with the rest of the country through rail.
Passengers who boarded the trains from Katra to Baramulla, or vice versa, expressed immense enthusiasm, with many stating they had eagerly awaited the opportunity to travel to Kashmir by train.
The first day of commercial operations went smoothly, as the trains reached their destinations by the evening, officials said.
They added that public excitement was high, with most of the seats booked within hours of the train's inauguration.Read Also Kashmir To Kanyakumari Rail Network Now A Reality: PM Jammu-Srinagar Direct Train By September 2025: Minister
According to Northern Railway, two Vande Bharat train sets made four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar.
They said the train has two travel classes - Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) - with tickets priced at Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment