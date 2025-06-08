Construction Structures Dismantled At Russian Strike Site In Kyiv
“As of today, emergency repair work has been suspended in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv,” the report said.
It is noted that since the start of the work, rescuers have removed 1,920 tons of debris and building structures. A total of 134 rescuers and 50 pieces of equipment are involved in the cleanup efforts.Read also: Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: Injury toll rises to 22
Work will resume tomorrow, June 8.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and 32 others were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of June 6.
