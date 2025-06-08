EBRD Seals Strategic Deals To Strengthen Kyrgyzstan's Private Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During his visit to Bishkek, Jurgen Rigterink, First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), signed several important agreements aimed at supporting private sector development in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the EBRD.

According to the bank, two risk-sharing agreements with Kyrgyz Investment Credit Bank under which the EBRD will share half of the risk on loans provided to TUMAR Art Group ($1.1 million) and Monolith ($1.15 million). He also signed a grant agreement worth $100,000 with Techno-Center, a leading Kyrgyz company in the specialised machinery sector.

Rigterink met with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, to discuss progress on projects and policy dialogue initiatives under the recently approved EBRD country strategy. The strategy focuses on enhancing private sector competitiveness, fostering inclusion, improving connectivity, and supporting sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure.

In addition, Rigterink held meetings with EBRD partner banks such as DKIB and Kyrgyz Investment Credit Bank, which are key players in expanding green lending and financing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), including those owned by women and youth.

He also met with agricultural aggregators Kaindy-Kant and Dan Agro as part of a joint EBRD–FAO initiative aimed at strengthening food security and farmland management.

Rigterink engaged with local tech start-ups-Akyl AI, Enji AI, MyStory, Finbook, Cash2u, and Dolon Ltd-participating in the EBRD's Star Venture programme. Launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 and supported by the Government of Japan, the initiative has already helped participating companies raise over $625,000.

The EBRD remains the largest institutional investor in Kyrgyzstan, with more than 1 billion euro invested across various sectors over the past 30 years.