Two Russian Agents Detained In Dnipro Over Car Bomb Attack On Prosecutor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a statement posted by the SBU on Telegram , the suspects were involved in detonating an improvised explosive device (IED) placed under the vehicle of an employee of the local prosecutor's office.

As a result of the attack, the prosecutor sustained minor injuries and the vehicle was completely destroyed. Medical officials report that the prosecutor is not in any life-threatening condition.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrators were two men recruited by Russian intelligence via Telegram channels that advertised "quick money" opportunities. Their initial task was to surveil a designated target, track his daily routine and movements, and report back. Later, under the direction of their handler, one of the agents planted the IED under the prosecutor's car and documented the aftermath with photos and video.

Both suspects are now cooperating with authorities and have provided testimony implicating their handler and detailing their sabotage activities on behalf of the Russian Federation.

The SBU has formally charged the individuals under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist attack committed by a group acting in prior conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison.

As previously reported, Ukraine's counterintelligence service recently detained three other Russian agents who were planning terrorist attacks near recruitment and social support centers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions.

Photos: SBU