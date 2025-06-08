Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fierce Russian Barrage Hits Kharkiv Amid Growing Escalation

Fierce Russian Barrage Hits Kharkiv Amid Growing Escalation


2025-06-08 12:06:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia launched a major drone and missile assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding 21, according to local authorities. The large-scale strike, part of Moscow's near-daily attacks, included aerial glide bombs-now a frequent feature of Russia's intensified campaign in the third year of the war.

The surge in Russian offensives has further diminished any short-term prospects for peace talks, particularly after Ukraine recently dealt a symbolic blow to Moscow by targeting military airfields deep within Russian territory using drones.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia fired a total of 215 drones and missiles overnight. Ukrainian defense systems intercepted and destroyed 87 drones and seven missiles.

MENAFN08062025000195011045ID1109648735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search