Fierce Russian Barrage Hits Kharkiv Amid Growing Escalation
The surge in Russian offensives has further diminished any short-term prospects for peace talks, particularly after Ukraine recently dealt a symbolic blow to Moscow by targeting military airfields deep within Russian territory using drones.
Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia fired a total of 215 drones and missiles overnight. Ukrainian defense systems intercepted and destroyed 87 drones and seven missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment