Iran Condemns U.S. Travel Ban As Hostile, Discriminatory

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 8 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran, yesterday, strongly condemned a new U.S. travel ban, targeting citizens from several countries, including Iran, calling the move a“clear sign of deep-seated hostility towards Iranians.”

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, denounced the U.S. government's decision, asserting that, the restrictions target individuals solely based on their nationality and religion.

The ministry added that, such policies reflect a discriminatory mindset and violate fundamental principles of international law, including the principles of non-discrimination and respect for human rights.

The statement called on the United Nations and international human rights bodies, to publicly oppose Washington's“unilateral and discriminatory measures.” It also affirmed that Iran would use all available means, to protect the rights of its citizens and respond to the consequences of such actions by the U.S. administration.

U.S. President, Donald Trump, signed a proclamation on Wednesday evening, to ban travel from certain countries, citing national security risks. The White House said, the proclamation, set to take effect on Jun 9 (tomorrow), would fully ban the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.– NNN-IRNA