Iran Condemns U.S. Travel Ban As Hostile, Discriminatory
Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, denounced the U.S. government's decision, asserting that, the restrictions target individuals solely based on their nationality and religion.
The ministry added that, such policies reflect a discriminatory mindset and violate fundamental principles of international law, including the principles of non-discrimination and respect for human rights.
The statement called on the United Nations and international human rights bodies, to publicly oppose Washington's“unilateral and discriminatory measures.” It also affirmed that Iran would use all available means, to protect the rights of its citizens and respond to the consequences of such actions by the U.S. administration.
U.S. President, Donald Trump, signed a proclamation on Wednesday evening, to ban travel from certain countries, citing national security risks. The White House said, the proclamation, set to take effect on Jun 9 (tomorrow), would fully ban the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.– NNN-IRNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment