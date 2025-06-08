Donald Trump Makes 'Epic' Entrance At Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight, Netizens Quip, 'MAN MYTH LEGEND!'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump made an“epic” entrance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight card on Saturday in New Jersey, putting his public feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk on hold.

Since his second election win, Trump has attended two previous UFC mixed martial arts fight cards with his now-estranged friend Musk.

Trump was accompanied by UFC President Dana White and the pair headed to their cageside seats to Kid Rock's“American Bad Ass.”

The US President walked out of the iconic UFC tunnel to a thunderous standing ovation from a thrilled crowd. UFC fans went wild for Trump and held mobile devices in their outstretched arms to snap pictures of him.

Trump shook hands with fans and supporters - a heavyweight lineup that included retired boxing champion Mike Tyson - on his way to the cage.

He also shook hands with the UFC broadcast team, including Joe Rogan, who hosted Trump on his podcast for hours in the final stages of the election campaign last year.

He was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, along with son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens were also impressed by his entrance with Dana White and said Trump is the“MAN MYTH LEGEND!”

“President Trump makes an EPIC entrance with Dana White at UFC in Newark, and the crowd went WILD. What a LEGEND,” said a social media user.

“Whoa, that's a seriously high-profile entrance! You know it's going to be an electric atmosphere with those two in the building,” added another user.

A netizen said:“It's still mind-blowing, hysterical, and epic that Trump decided he wanted to start walking out of the tunnel at UFC fights and now it's his thing.”

“The greatest President of my lifetime, no question. 75 yrs worth!” quipped a user.

“That entrance was quite something,” added another.

Referring to Trump's handshake with Joe Rogan, a user said,“That's what I call a 'Driven dude' friendly handshake when he shakes hands with Joe Rogan.”

“Poor Joe Rogan getting his arm ripped off again,” added another.

However, a few social media users were not impressed and said that it is“probably the most cringe and lame part of UFC currently.”

“Waste of taxpayers money again and again,” added another user.

Netizens also tried to bring attention to the Los Angeles riots when the US President said he was deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops.

“Hoping those 2,000 Guard members can help restore peace in LA safely,” a user said.

“A little calling out of the National Guard with a little good time at the UFC fights. All in a days work. I voted for this!” said another user.

(With agency inputs)