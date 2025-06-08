Thug Life Day 3 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan Starrer Earns THIS On First Saturday Check

Thug Life's box office performance appears weak. The film's earnings have slowed down considerably. The third-day collection figures have been released.

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life was released after much controversy. However, the film is not receiving a significant response at the box office. While the film had a strong opening day, its earnings have been steadily declining. The third-day collection figures for Thug Life have been released, and they are quite surprising. Kamal Haasan's movie is proving to be a flop compared to Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Collection

After language controversies and several protests, Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life was released in theaters worldwide on June 5th. The film collected 15.5 crores on its opening day, which was considered good by trade experts. However, the film's earnings halved on the second day, collecting only 7.15 crores. On its third day of release, the film earned 7.50 crores. Thus, the film has done a business of 30.15 crores at the Indian box office in three days.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Made on a Budget of 250-300 Crores

Director Mani Ratnam has made Thug Life on a budget of 250-300 crores. Considering the film's earnings pace, it is said that it will be very difficult for it to recoup its costs. This marks the first time Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have collaborated after nearly 38 years. They last appeared together in the film Nayakan. T

Thug Life is a gangster film starring Kamal Haasan alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Abirami, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and Nassar. The film has music by A.R. Rahman. According to reports, the film was heavily criticized upon its release. Viewers called the film a disaster on social media. Not only this, but a director like Mani Ratnam was also heavily criticized.