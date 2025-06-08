Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Bodhghat Dam And Indravatimahanadi Projects With PM Modi

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held detailed discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the construction of two major national projects - the Multipurpose Bodhghat Dam Project and the Indravati–Mahanadi Interlinking Project.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Bastar division has long struggled with Naxalism, which has hampered the development of irrigation infrastructure in the region. To overcome these challenges and promote inclusive growth, the Government of Chhattisgarh is actively pursuing these two projects.

The Bodhghat Multipurpose Dam Project, proposed on the Indravati River, a significant tributary of the Godavari, is expected to be transformative for Bastar's holistic development. The project was part of the 1980 Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal award. While other states implemented projects under the same award, the Bodhghat initiative remained stalled due to the region's remoteness and security concerns related to Naxalism.

Accelerating Bastar's development

The Bodhghat Project is set to greatly enhance irrigation infrastructure and accelerate Bastar's growth. It will generate 125 MW of hydroelectric power, produce 4,824 tonnes of fish annually, provide irrigation for 3,78,475 hectares during the Kharif and Rabi seasons, and supply 49 million cubic meters (MCM) of drinking water.

In addition, the Indravati–Mahanadi Interlinking Project will enable irrigation over more than 3 lakh hectares, including 50,000 hectares in Kanker district. Together, these projects represent a major step toward making Bastar a prosperous and self-reliant region.

About the Multipurpose Bodhghat Dam project

The Bodhghat Dam is planned on the Indravati River, which flows for 264 km through Chhattisgarh. The project site is about 8 km from Barsur village in Geedam block of Dantewada district and approximately 100 km from Jagdalpur city.

Key Project Details:



Combined estimated cost: ₹49,000 crore

Indravati–Mahanadi Link Project: approx. ₹20,000 crore

Bodhghat Multipurpose Dam Project: approx. ₹29,000 crore

Components include hydropower electromechanical works and civil irrigation works

Useful water storage capacity: 2,009 million cubic meters (MCM)

Total water storage capacity: 2,727 MCM Surface area at full reservoir level: 10,440 hectares

Beneficiary districts include Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, and Kanker

The Bodhghat Project will benefit 269 villages across Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts. The Indravati–Mahanadi interlinking project will expand irrigation to many villages in Kanker district.

Together, these projects are poised to transform Bastar division into a developed, empowered, and self-reliant region.