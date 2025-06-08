Left Eye Twitching Meaning For Women: Good Or Bad Omen According To Samudrika Shastra

Samudrika Shastra offers insights into eye twitching. Is a woman's left eye twitching a good or bad sign? Let's find out.

Just as one's personality and future can be determined by looking at their horoscope and lines, Samudrika Shastra reveals many deep secrets through body structure and gestures. Let's explore what left eye twitching signifies for women in Samudrika Shastra.

We often ignore eye twitching, but elders say it signals good or bad news. The meaning depends on which eye twitches, and it differs for men and women. Let's explore which eye twitching is auspicious for women.

What does a woman's left eye twitching mean?

If a woman's left eye twitches frequently, it's a good luck sign. It means you'll likely receive good news soon. It also indicates a positive change in fortune.

What does a woman's right eye twitching mean?

A woman's right eye twitching is considered a bad omen. Be cautious. It suggests unpleasant events might occur, causing sadness.

What if both eyes twitch together?

Sometimes, both eyes twitch simultaneously, making one wonder if it's good or bad. For a woman, it suggests meeting an old or lost friend.

What's the remedy?

If your eyes twitch frequently, light a ghee lamp before God at home and offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi. If a woman's right eye twitches, apply Ganga water and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.