Dubai: Meet Women Sailors Who Are Charting New Waters This World Ocean Day

Today, June 8, is World Ocean Day. Khaleej Times spoke to three women from three different corners of the world: Armenia-Lebanon, Romania, and Germany-Mexico, who found their sea legs and so much more in Dubai's welcoming waters.

For Christelle Bedrossian, a health coach/nutritionist and certified hypnotherapist, the journey to Dubai's shores began with one of life's most challenging storms . She moved to Dubai in 2020 along with her twins and a heavy heart, as she struggled to provide milk and medicines for her twins when Lebanon was experiencing a massive politico-economic crisis. "The minute I stepped into Dubai, I just felt like this is home," she shared, her voice carrying the warmth of someone who's found their harbour.

But it wasn't until a few months ago that Christelle discovered sailing through a friend's introduction to Khaled, an Egyptian sailing mentor whose passion for the sport has become the cornerstone of Dubai's growing female sailing community.

Christelle said:“I am someone who likes to challenge myself to try new things. Sailing creates a space that is safe, calm and serene. It's a bit meditative for me."

The physical demands didn't deter her – even when blisters kept her right hand out of commission for two weeks! "You get dehydrated from all the activities, but then Dubai's gives you this marvelous chance to learn any water sport and have fun while you are at it. It's completely worth it," she added.

From Danube to Dubai

Lulia Ailincai's love affair with water began long before she set foot in Dubai 14 years ago. Growing up in Galati, Romania – a port city on the Danube River – she was practically born with saltwater in her veins. Her father, a seasoned pilot navigating ships on the Danube and Black Sea, had introduced her to sailing during magical summer holidays in the Danube Delta.

"Since I know myself, I've been around boats," Lulia shared with enthusiasm. "Back home, we used to spend summer holidays sailing and fishing – which was pure fun.

When she spotted Khaled's sailing classes on an online portal in 2024, it felt like destiny calling. Lulia said: "I would watch the small sailing boats during training hours at Kite Beach and found myself daydreaming.” Now, she plans her weekends around sailing activities, attending 1-2 sessions monthly, and has become part of a crew that's as close as family.

Welcoming community

Bianca's story, meanwhile, adds yet another beautiful thread to Dubai's maritime tapestry. German-Mexican by heritage and 13 years strong in Dubai, she discovered this cosmopolitan city's inclusive sailing community through what she calls "a lovely way to get a change of scenery.”

"I like to go to the beach to relax, but sailing is another great way to disconnect from the mundane mental noise," she noted. What struck her most was Khaled's welcoming nature for women into sailing. "There was no pressure of needing existing sailing experience and our mentor is a very calm and positive captain."

The community aspect has been transformative. "It's great as you always meet new people, and somehow they are all very nice," noted Bianca.

'We work great as a team'

On World Ocean Day, and as Dubai continues to develop its coastline with new marinas and facilities, these women see unlimited potential for female participation in sailing. Lulia believes that "passionate skippers with encouraging crews toward women, will play a pivotal role for women in sailing."

She said: "Women bring amazing skills. We work great as a team, we have a can-do attitude, we have patience, we are receptive and solution-oriented – skills required during sailing sessions."

Their advice to other women considering sailing? Christelle said: "All they need is to have the will to do it."

"Dubai is a great city and the experience of sailing here is second to none. Just challenge yourself and take charge today,” Bianca added.

What makes it more compelling is how sailing has become more than just a sport for them. It's a source of empowerment and personal growth, they said.

"There was a moment in sailing where I felt surprised and especially empowered. Navigating the boat using the keel gives you the chance to harness the wind. The feeling of harnessing wind to navigate on water is priceless,” said Christelle.

For Lulia, confidence came gradually: "After attending the first 3-4 training sessions, I found myself quite comfortable navigating with the crew, really enjoying myself."

Community builder and mentor

Meanwhile, the three women sailors thanked Khaled for being a community builder and mentor.

"Khaled keeps the group updated on all training sessions, upcoming races, and sailing events," said Lulia gratefully. "Plus, his community was something more accessible for me in terms of budget too."

The women are also inspired by Cdr. Abhilash Tomy (Retd), who is affectionately known as 'Titanium Tomy' – India's legendary solo sailor with more than 100,000 nautical miles under his belt.

Tomy, who competed in one of sailing's most challenging races also collected water samples from some of Earth's most remote corners. The results were eye-opening: "We studied the samples for microplastics, and it showed very interesting results – how microplastics have spread to very remote corners of the ocean where there's no human activity,” he noted.