More UAE Residents Buying Travel Insurance When Visiting Home Countries Here's Why

The trend is growing among UAE residents to buy travel insurance, even when travelling to their home countries, due to increased awareness of potential risks such as medical emergencies, travel disruptions, or baggage issues, according to insurance industry executives.

Outbound travel peaks during the summer, when schools are closed and many families visit their home countries to vacation with loved ones.

Hitesh Motwani, Deputy CEO at Insurancemarket, said there is a noticeable trend of UAE residents purchasing travel insurance even when travelling to their home countries.

“This shift is driven by increased awareness of potential risks such as medical emergencies, travel disruptions, or baggage issues that can occur regardless of familiarity with the destination. The affordability of travel insurance also contributes to its growing adoption among travellers seeking comprehensive protection during their trips,” he said.

Toshita Chauhan, business head of general insurance, Policybazaar, said, “ Yes, we've definitely seen that shift. More and more UAE expats are buying travel insurance when flying back home for holidays - especially during summer, Eid, or school breaks.”

She added that even if they're going somewhere familiar, many realise that medical expenses or flight delays aren't always easy to manage.“The ease of comparing policies online and the affordability of plans has made it a convenient decision for most.

Syrian insurance plan

Syria is considered a high-risk destination due to ongoing political instability and conflict.

Chauhan added that some travellers do buy travel insurance when flying to Syria, particularly for medical emergencies, trip delays, or baggage loss.

Importantly, most travel insurance policies explicitly exclude coverage for war zones, areas under conflict, or destinations marked as high-risk by government advisories.

She advised travellers that before purchasing a policy, travellers should confirm if Syria is included in the policy's coverage region.

Due to the complex risk profile, travellers are strongly advised to proceed with extreme caution and ensure they have complete clarity on coverage terms before making the trip.

Hitesh Motwani added that travel insurance coverage for Syria is generally limited due to its classification as a high-risk destination.

“Many insurers exclude war-prone countries from their standard policies, making it challenging to obtain comprehensive coverage for travel to Syria. As a result, most travellers to Syria may not purchase travel insurance, either due to limited availability or the perception that coverage won't be applicable. For those seeking insurance, specialized policies with higher premiums and restricted benefits may be available through select providers, but these are exceptions rather than the norm,” he added.