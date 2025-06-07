UAE President, Dubai Ruler Extend Eid Al Adha 2025 Greetings

As dawn broke on Friday and Muslims across the UAE gathered for Eid Al Adha prayers , President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his greetings.

Taking to social media platform X, President Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "I congratulate my brothers, the rulers of the UAE, as well as the citizens and residents, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha."

"I ask God Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to everyone with goodness and blessings, and to bless the peoples of the world with security, peace, and prosperity," he added.

Earlier this morning, the President arrived at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to to join a large congregation in offering Eid Al Adha prayers.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also extended his Eid greetings. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "We congratulate the Arab and Islamic nation after the blessed Eid al-Adha.. and we say to the pilgrims of the House of Allah..

"May Allah accept your Hajj.. and make it an accepted Hajj.. We ask God to bring this great occasion back to us and to you with blessings, goodness, prosperity and peace."

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also extended his "warmest congratulations" to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to my brothers the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates," he said, extending his greeting to UAE residents "on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Adha".

Greetings to the wider Arab world

In a separate social media post, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan shared his own Eid wishes, extending warm greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens, and the wider Arab and Islamic world.

"On the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha, we extend our warmest wishes to our leadership, our people, and all Arab and Islamic nations. We also thank Saudi Arabia for their exceptional organisation of the sacred Hajj pilgrimage," he wrote.

Accompanying his post was a video showcasing murals of Sheikh Hamdan's twins, displayed on the walls of iconic Dubai landmarks .

One poignant clip featured a mural of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed, showing him affectionately kissing the forehead of his newborn grandchild.

