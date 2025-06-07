Sámara To Bring Together Nearly 400 Beach Volleyball Fans In Costa Rica

Sámara To Bring Together Nearly 400 Beach Volleyball Fans In Costa Rica
Fernando Guerra, coordinator of the event, which is supported by the Sámara Beach Tourism Chamber (CTPS), emphasized that“the public response has been extraordinary, so much so that we already have over a hundred registered participants.”
“Usually, each athlete travels with two or three people; therefore, it is possible that around 400 people will arrive at the beach that weekend, boosting the local economy,” Guerra said.
The new sporting event will be the second time that Playa Sámara hosts this type of volleyball. Last March, this tourist area in the canton of Nicoya hosted a round of the National Beach Volleybal Championship.Leveraging the experience
“We have leveraged this experience to organize this new event for several weeks now, thanks to the logistical support of the Chamber of Tourism, which was fully involved in the organization as part of its projects to increase visitation,” Guerra emphasized.New Directions
Massimo Gambari, President of the CTPS, indicated that the Sámara Beach Volleyball Challenge 2025 is a project that falls“within the plans to promote sport as one of the great strengths of local attractions, along with natural beauty and a safe environment, among other strengths.”“At the Chamber, we have accumulated experience organizing highly successful sporting events thanks to advantages such as facilities like excellent transportation, available accommodations for all market segments, and a group of collaborators who work with commitment to this type of initiative,” Gambari emphasized. Those who wish to register for this event can do so by calling 86562486.->
