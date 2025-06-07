403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shan Jixiang: Fujian's Marine Culture Has Made Tremendous Contributions To The Development Of Global Civilization
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2025 - Fujian recently launched the "Marine Culture in Fujian" campaign, inviting experts to express their perspectives on the province's successful marine culture. In this video, Shan Jixiang (Director of the Expert Committee of the Chinese Cultural Relics Society and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum) and several foreign students visited the traditional village of Wulin in Jinjiang, Quanzhou. They discovered the distinct charm of the Maritime Silk Road and explored the historical significance of Fujian's marine culture.
Shan Jixiang, the former director of the Palace Museum, had worked in urban planning in Beijing before dedicating himself to cultural heritage preservation. He applauded Fujian's achievements to utilize and expand marine culture. In the interview, he highlighted the watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks, which improved sailing safety, boosted global shipping practice, and facilitated worldwide commercial and cultural interactions. Furthermore, he praised the overseas Fujian community for its contributions to promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, as well as friendly people-to-people exchanges.
As a key birthplace and starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is blessed with abundant cultural legacies. Shan Jixiang hoped further efforts would be made to incorporate legacies into people's lives and tourism so as to maximize their value.
Shan Jixiang, the former director of the Palace Museum, had worked in urban planning in Beijing before dedicating himself to cultural heritage preservation. He applauded Fujian's achievements to utilize and expand marine culture. In the interview, he highlighted the watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks, which improved sailing safety, boosted global shipping practice, and facilitated worldwide commercial and cultural interactions. Furthermore, he praised the overseas Fujian community for its contributions to promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, as well as friendly people-to-people exchanges.
As a key birthplace and starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is blessed with abundant cultural legacies. Shan Jixiang hoped further efforts would be made to incorporate legacies into people's lives and tourism so as to maximize their value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment