Prayers For Miguel Uribe
The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government. Having seen firsthand Colombia’s progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can’t afford to go back to dark days of political violence. President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.
We stand in prayer with Miguel’s family, loved ones, and his supporters. Those responsible for this attack must face justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment