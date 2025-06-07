Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prayers For Miguel Uribe

2025-06-07 11:00:37

The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government. Having seen firsthand Colombia’s progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can’t afford to go back to dark days of political violence. President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.

We stand in prayer with Miguel’s family, loved ones, and his supporters. Those responsible for this attack must face justice.

