Zelenska Foundation Launching New Projects To Support Ukraine's War-Affected Children

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelenska shared the update on Facebook .

"This is already the fourth summer for Ukrainian children living under the realities of full-scale war. Instead of enjoying carefree holidays, they live under constant alarms, losses, and psychological stress," the First Lady emphasized.

Children, adolescents, and youth remain a constant focus for the Foundation, as they require not only protection but also opportunities for development - even in the most challenging circumstances.

According to Zelenska, the Foundation seeks to provide access to education, psychosocial support, and ensure the well-being of children starting now.

In 2024, the Foundation launched a project to equip shelters in schools and kindergartens. Currently, 17 shelters have been equipped in 14 schools and three kindergartens, used daily by over 7,500 children. The number of such educational safe spaces is set to grow in 2025.

The Foundation has also handed over 65,000 learning devices to frontline and war-affected regions.

In addition, educational hubs of the state institution School of Superheroes, funded by the Foundation, are already operating in six children's hospitals. As the First Lady noted, this means that children in various cities across Ukraine have access to education even during long-term treatment.

The Foundation has rebuilt central stadium in Hostomel destroyed during the temporary Russian occupation, which has provided over 6,200 children with a space for sports and active leisure.

The reconstruction has begun on the Children's Creative and Sports Center in Borodianka, which will serve over 2,000 children once completed.

Within the framework of the Address of Childhood project, the Foundation has built 15 homes in eight regions of Ukraine for large foster families that lost their homes due to the war. 127 children and their families are already living in these new homes. The project is expanding to support existing foster families and those willing to take in more children.

Another important project Loud Camps run by the Voices of Children charity in collaboration with the Foundation, has hosted 274 children affected by the war - those who lost parents, were displaced, or lived in front-line areas. The camps will continue this summer.

Zelenska emphasized that these efforts are not just about buildings or reconstruction:

“Each of these projects is not about construction or repairs. It's about the children - their safety, support, access to education, and their right to dream and be heard. We are preparing to launch new large-scale initiatives and strengthen our existing ones,” the First Lady stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, a campaign called Voices of Children took place in Ukraine, during which bells were hung on trees in public spaces to symbolize the voices of children killed by Russians.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine