French President Macron To Visit Greenland On Jun 15

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PARIS, Jun 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – French President, Emmanuel Macron, is expected to pay an official visit to Greenland on Jun 15, the French daily, Le Monde, reported yesterday, citing a French presidential office source.

At the invitation of Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of Greenland's self-government, French President Macron will be the first foreign head of state to visit Greenland, since U.S. President Trump's threats of annexation, Le Monde reported.

According to the French presidential office, the Elysee, the three leaders will hold talks over security in the North Atlantic and the Arctic, as well as, issues related to climate change, energy transition, and supply of critical minerals.

This visit aims to“strengthen cooperation with Greenland in these areas, and contribute to strengthening European sovereignty,” Le Monde noted, citing the Elysee source.

Trump repeatedly expressed a desire to acquire Greenland, a strategically located and resource-rich autonomous territory of Denmark.

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, although Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defence.– NNN-XINHUA