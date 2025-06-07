National Guard To Be Deployed To LA After ICE Protests, Fox Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- The National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles as protests there continued for a second day, Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said Saturday.

Authorities are mobilizing troops to“address violence and destruction occurring near raid locations where demonstrators are gathering,” Homan said in an interview with Fox News'“The Big Weekend Show.”

Immigration and Customs and Enforcement said they arrested 2,000 undocumented people a day this week nationwide, including 118 in LA. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 protesters surrounded a federal law enforcement building on Friday in LA, according to the DHS.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier Saturday accused Democratic leaders in California including Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass of contributing to violence.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement Saturday.

Multiple arrests have been made, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in an X post. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warned the protesters that any violence against officers will be prosecuted.“You will not stop us or slow us down,” she said in an X post.

The agency has pledged to continue ramping up arrests as authorities carry out President Donald Trump's promise to oversee the largest deportation effort in US history.

Trump has also threatened to cut off federal funding to the most populous US state after disputes over immigration, transgender issues and allegations of antisemitism on college campuses.

--With assistance from Janine Phakdeetham.

(Adds report that National Guard will be deployed in LA.)

