Dialogue With Three Chords And Brooklynone Productions Celebrate Pride Month With Night Of Original Theatre

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C), in partnership with brooklynONE Productions (bkONE), closes out its 14th season by honoring Pride Month with an evening of original short plays that explore queer identity, intimacy, and self-discovery. Titled“My Thoughts Are Created in Your Heart,” the one-night-only performance will take place at 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 26 at the Tom Kane Theatre, located in Industry City, 51 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 (first floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics).

Tickets are $5, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Walk-ins are welcome.

Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the evening features three plays:

“The Author Shares a Pint with Regret and Revelation” - A jaded pulp writer is confronted by his muse and biggest fan in a bar.

“Only in Sonnets” - A poetic exploration of the love between Michelangelo and the great love of his life through letters and verse.

“The Sexual History of Sewing Circles and Business Flights” - D3C's 185th original play, set in a 1958 airport bar where strangers uncover hidden lives in a story of anonymous sex, secret societies, and the fear of conformity.

The show also features a live musical performance by Tommy Lombardozzi.

All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, supporting their work to empower, connect, and celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals across Brooklyn. Learn more about the Center at .

Tickets are available at the door or online:

D3C was founded by Gracia and LoPorto in 2011 and applies the DIY spirit of punk rock to the stage, creating short, impactful works combined with live music. Their plays have been performed at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, and many other NYC venues.

brooklynONE Productions, founded in 2006, launched the Tom Kane Theatre in partnership with Industry City in 2023. Led by Co-Founder Anthony Marino, bkONE is committed to bold, experimental theatre and fostering community-focused work. Marino calls D3C“our sister company and family.”

More on Dialogue with Three Chords: facebook/dthreec

More on brooklynONE Productions: facebook/bkONEproductions

