Cambodia, Thailand Hope For Peaceful Settlement Of Border Dispute

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK, Jun 8 (NNN-AKP/TNA) – Both Cambodia and Thailand expressed hopes for a peaceful settlement of the border dispute, after a brief exchange of gunfire in a disputed border area on May 28.

Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet said yesterday that, he hopes to resolve the border issue with Thailand peacefully.

“Cambodia adheres to the principles of maintaining peace, friendship and good cooperation with Thailand,” Hun Manet posted on his Facebook page, saying, Cambodia has decided to refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

“The decision is to seek a peaceful and permanent solution to the border problems in those areas, rather than leaving the problem to remain ambiguous for a long time, which could lead to a new armed conflict,” he added.

Hun Manet said, Cambodia would continue to collaborate with Thai parties, to promote the measurement of the border and establish the remaining border, using the Cambodia-Thai Joint Boundary Commission mechanism.

Speaking at a press conference, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, called on the Cambodian side to“reduce the level of tension along the border, to prevent the situation from escalating unnecessarily.”

Following the late-May military skirmish, Thailand has exercised“the utmost restraint” and focused on resolving the situation peacefully, by pursuing all diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions, Nikorndej said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, who is also chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2025, posted on X on Friday that, he has“engaged with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia” regarding the ongoing border issues.

“I urge Thailand and Cambodia to continue exercising restraint, take measures to de-escalate tensions, and work towards a peaceful and comprehensive resolution,” Anwar said.– NNN-AKP/TNA