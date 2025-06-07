Florida Book Award Recipient For Mission Possible, Dr. Juan Chisholm Was Recognized As A Distinguished Favorite In NJ

Dr. Juan P. Chisholm receives a Distinguished Favorite Award for book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free in New Jersey.

Dr. Juan P. Chisholm and Spouse, Audrey K. Chisholm at the Independent Press Award (IPA) Dinner and Celebration Event in New Jersey.

Dr. Juan P. Chisholm's Award-Winning Book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free is recognized as a Distinguished Favorite Winner by the Independent Press Award (IPA).

- Dr. Juan P. ChisholmORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, a Florida native and Author of Mission Possible : How to Graduate from College Debt-Free was recognized in New Jersey (NJ) as a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence.Dr. Chisholm is both honored and humbled to receive this incredible award as The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD (IPA) organization is one of the most prestigious book award organizations globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry who select both the Independent Press Award Winners and Distinguished Favorite Winners based on overall excellence.Florida Author and a 2022 Bronze Medal Recipient of the Florida Book Awards in the Young Adult Non-Fiction category for Mission Possible: How To Graduate Debt-Free was selected to be recognized in New Jersey as a Distinguished Favorite Winner by the IPA in the Young Adult Nonfiction category for overall excellence. The award ceremony and dinner hosted in the state of New Jersey attracted hundreds of authors and publishers from around the world to attend the award ceremony.Dr. Chisholm is extremely grateful to receive this incredible award as it is a testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high school students planning to attend college, their respective parents, guardians, families, communities, and others interested in pursuing a college education around the world.Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon, the Publisher's website ( ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( ).Dr. Chisholm's Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free has also been recognized by the International Book Awards, Pencraft Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, the London Book Festival, the American Book Fest, and others as an inspirational and award-winning book. Additionally, its author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm has also been recognized as both a Pencraft Book Award Winner for Literary Excellence and London Book Festival Winner as well as an International Book Award 'Finalist.'Dr. Chisholm was also recognized for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free in his home state of Florida by the Florida Book Awards.ABOUT MISSION POSSIBLE: HOW TO GRADUATE FROM COLLEGE DEBT-FREEMission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is the right book for the right time as it uses easy-to-follow practical steps and solutions designed to address the cost of college tuition, housing, and books. The book is designed to provide real and practical solutions to cover the expenses of a college education as an alternative to college debt so that a person can go to college and graduate either debt-free or as close to debt-free as possible. Its author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm has also completed all of his college education debt-free and enjoys helping others to do the same.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is an eleven (11) time Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Author, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter's Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the“How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards, received an acknowledgement from the Paris Book Festival, and is an“International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the American Book Fest as a“Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club( ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( ). Dr. Chisholm's goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at .Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to connect with and follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media Platforms:-Facebook: Graduate Debt Free Club-LinkedIn: Juan Chisholm-Instagram: @Juan-TikTok: @JuanFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: ....

