Commemorating National Holidays, Setting Up Special Websites To Show Jordan-Iraq Match On Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Youth has set aside spaces for a number of family-friendly activities on Tuesday night to coincide with the national festivities.The 2026 World Cup qualifier between Jordan and Iraq will be shown on big screens during the tournament so that supporters can watch and support their country.Beginning at 6:00 PM in every governorate of the Kingdom, popular national events will also be staged to commemorate the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, Army Day, and the King's Accession to the Throne Day.Children's games and activities, face painting, cartoon characters, gifts, patriotic songs, cultural competitions, and food and beverage establishments are just a few of the national activities that are part of the celebratory program for the whole family.