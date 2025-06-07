Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Commemorating National Holidays, Setting Up Special Websites To Show Jordan-Iraq Match On Tuesday

Commemorating National Holidays, Setting Up Special Websites To Show Jordan-Iraq Match On Tuesday


2025-06-07 07:06:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 7 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Youth has set aside spaces for a number of family-friendly activities on Tuesday night to coincide with the national festivities.
The 2026 World Cup qualifier between Jordan and Iraq will be shown on big screens during the tournament so that supporters can watch and support their country.
Beginning at 6:00 PM in every governorate of the Kingdom, popular national events will also be staged to commemorate the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, Army Day, and the King's Accession to the Throne Day.
Children's games and activities, face painting, cartoon characters, gifts, patriotic songs, cultural competitions, and food and beverage establishments are just a few of the national activities that are part of the celebratory program for the whole family.

MENAFN07062025000117011021ID1109648450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search