Russia Must Be Pushed To End This War - Zelensky


2025-06-07 07:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We are aware that the Russians are now trying to show that they are allegedly immune to any pressure. But it is very important for the world to understand: just as pressure forced Russia into the negotiation process, pressure can force Russia to become realistic in negotiations,” the head of state said.

According to the President, this is possible specifically due to pressure, and first and foremost sanctions on Russian oil and on those who still trade with Russia.“Russia must end this war that it started. They must be pushed into this outcome,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President expressed gratitude to every partner of Ukraine, all leaders, and all countries that are helping with new restrictions on Russia, with new sanctions.

“Please do not remain silent about what is really happening, and let us work together for the real result of diplomacy – not just words, but peace. Upcoming are the summits of Southeast Europe, the Group of Seven, the NATO Summit, and other international events – all of which can help, must help, save lives and bring peace closer. Let it be so,” the President urged.

Read also: Over 40 Injured, one killed in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv – Zelensky

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia's attacks on Ukrainians are not strikes of retaliation but rather destruction.

