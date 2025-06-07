War Update: 155 Clashes On Frontline, Nearly 320 Russian Troops Neutralized In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 22:00 on Saturday, June 7, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, as many as 55 combat engagements have taken place. Russian invaders have launched three missile strikes and 65 airstrikes, using four missiles and 112 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, the enemy deployed 1,273 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,407 shellings of our military positions and settlements," the report states.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. The Russians also carried out a guided bomb airstrike on the city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian mortar, vehicles, drone launch sites near

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attempted an assault near Stepova Novoselivka, but had no success.

In the Lyman sector , 18 attacks were recorded throughout the day near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Bilohorivka. One clash was still ongoing at the time of the report.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 10 combat clashes took place near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne. One enemy attack is still in progress.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka and Yablunivka. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense 55 times near Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 51 attacks, while four other clashes are still ongoing.

In this sector alone, Ukrainian troops neutralized 317 enemy personnel, including 179 irreversibly. They also destroyed one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 11 vehicles, 37 motorcycles, 21 drones, one satellite terminal, and one generator. Additionally, five vehicles and three enemy artillery systems were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian units are holding back attacks near Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole. Nineteen combat clashes occurred here today, with five still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully halted one enemy advance near Malynivka. Fighting is underway.



In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy advances toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In th e Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 28 attacks, with one more clash still underway.

On other fronts, the situation remained largely unchanged.

"Today we honor the soldiers of the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy Marines, who are steadfastly holding back the enemy," the General Staff concluded.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine