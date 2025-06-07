403
Kuwaiti Hajj Mission Chief Hails Hajj Campaigns, Services To Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 7 (KUNA) -- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Head of the Kuwaiti Hajj Mission, Bader Al-Mutairi, praised on Saturday the distinguished care provided by Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns and the high-level services they provide to their pilgrims on Saturday.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Mutairi made his statement after an inspection visit to a number of Kuwaiti Hajj campaign headquarters in Mina.
Al-Mutairi also praised the high efficiency in providing the best levels of care and services to Kuwaiti pilgrims, noting the continuous monitoring of the campaigns' performance and cooperation with them to create a safe and comfortable environment for the Guests of God, in line with the aspirations of providing high quality and distinguished service.
Al-Mutairi added that the Kuwaiti Hajj campaign headquarters in Mina were distinguished through their organization and discipline, providing all necessary medical, food, and rest facilities.
He emphasized the readiness of the mission's teams, who work around the clock to ensure the comfort of pilgrims and enable them to perform the rituals with ease and comfort.
Al-Mutairi praised the efforts of the Saudi government, which contributed to facilitating the work of the Kuwaiti Hajj Mission and its campaigns.
