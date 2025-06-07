Bolivia Brazil Certified Free Of Foot-And-Mouth Disease Without Vaccination: A Milestone For Trade, Health, And Food Security

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Bolivia and Brazil have been officially recognized as countries free of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) without the use of vaccination. Thewas made during the 92nd General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), held in Paris during the last week of May.

This recognition marks a historic milestone for the Americas and a major step forward in eliminating FMD from the continent, in alignment with the Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO) Disease Elimination Initiative .

“The success of Bolivia and Brazil is a victory for rural communities and for economies that have long struggled with the burden of FMD,” said PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa.“It also highlights the excellence of livestock farming and the work of official veterinary services,” he added.

With this achievement, over 80 percent of cattle in the Americas now fall under the FMD-free without vaccination category. In South America alone, more than 65 percent of cattle are in areas with this status-up from 35 percent . Currently, only 1percent of cattle in the region, located in Venezuela, do not yet have FMD-free status, although the country is actively working to be recognized as FMD-free with vaccination.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness that causes fever and blistering in cattle, leading to reduced meat and dairy production and restricted international trade. For decades, it has threatened food security and economies throughout the region. Vaccination has been the cornerstone of efforts to control outbreaks and prevent new cases, enabling many countries to eliminate the disease.

This progress is the result of decades of collaboration through the Hemispheric Program for the Eradication of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (PHEFA), coordinated by PAHO's Pan American Center for Foot-and-Mouth Disease and Veterinary Public Health (PANAFTOSA/VPH). Established in 1951 through an agreement between Brazil, the Organization of American States (OAS), and PAHO, PANAFTOSA has provided technical cooperation, surveillance, and training-working closely with the South American Commission for the Fight Against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (COSALFA) and public-private partnerships.

By eliminating the need for national vaccination campaigns, Bolivia and Brazil have reduced costs and enhanced their position in global markets.“This achievement reflects more than 30 years of coordinated efforts between veterinary services and rural producers,” said PANAFTOSA director Dr Ottorino Cosivi.“PAHO will continue supporting countries in maintaining this status by strengthening surveillance systems and ensuring readiness to respond quickly to outbreaks or emergencies, helping to secure an FMD-free region,” he added.

Globally, according to WOAH, FMD still affects 77 percent of cattle in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Countries that are free of the disease must remain vigilant to prevent its reintroduction.

The post Bolivia – Brazil certified free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination: A milestone for trade, health, and food security appeared first on Caribbean News Global .