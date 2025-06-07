After Jeff Bezos Closes Down 5Th Avenue, Video Shows 'Crane' Delivering Furniture To Billionaire's Penthouse
Raffi Arslanian, who is the owner of luxury candle company Thompson Ferrier, captured the commotion at 5th Avenue on video. Arslanian can be heard saying in the video, "You want to see how Jeff Bezos delivers his furniture? Let me show you!"
Arslanian's office is a block away from the place where the entire ruckus was taking place, and workers and units could be seen gathered around the area. "Now back to reality, where, when we move, we get a U-Haul and we do it ourselves, or at best, we get a company to do it - but we don't close the street," Arslanian commented about the closure of 5th Avenue by Bezos for this furniture-delivery activity.Also Read | Londons Knight Club brings chess and chatter to a new generation
The Internet has gone gaga over this clip and the NY Post's clip has gone insanely viral on X. A user commented while retweeting the video,"Jeff Bezos had furniture delivered to his NYC penthouse by crane, shutting down part of Fifth Avenue. The items were hoisted up to the 24th floor. It's said this kind of service costs over $20,000 a day, plus permits. Ordinary things."
Another user reacted saying,"18 people and the police had a reason to come to work for the day. Time to be mad about it." Meanwhile, others entered the guessing game about what the wrapped item was.“It's a hot tub,” said one commenter. "It's a grand piano, said another.“We would all do the same if we had 100 billion dollars,” another social media user commented.
