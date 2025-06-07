Was Tiktoker Khaby Lame Really Arrested By ICE For Living Illegally In The US? Here's The Truth

MENAFN - Live Mint) Viral social media claims that TikTok star Khaby Lame was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have raised eyebrows-but there is no official confirmation to support the allegation.

The rumour began when social media user Bo Loudon claimed on X that Lame had been arrested in Las Vegas and was in ICE custody. He labelled the Italian-Senegalese creator an“illegal alien” and stated he was“working with the patriots at President Trump 's DHS to make this happen.”

Bo Loudon wrote in another post, "BREAKING: ICE just CONFIRMED my report the biggest TikTok star, far-left Khaby Lame, was "DETAINED" in Las Vegas yesterday for "overstaying the terms of his VISA," per an email to Men's Journal. I've been working with President Trump's DHS to make this happen. NO EXCEPTIONS!"

However, there is no evidence to back the claim. ICE has not confirmed any such arrest, and Lame's management has made no comment.

In fact, another social media user shared screenshots showing that Khaby Lame's name does not appear on ICE's online detainee database.“Anyone seeing this – you can check for yourself,” they wrote, including the locator URL.

About Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame, who moved to Italy at the age of one, has long been recognised as an Italian citizen. He gained international fame during the pandemic with his silent comedic videos and now holds the title of the most-followed TikTok creator with over 162 million followers. He has worked with major global brands and frequently represents Italy at public events.

He also recently made his red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2025, where he walked for the brand, Hugo Boss .

Given the complete absence of credible sources or official statements, the claim remains unverified. Until proven otherwise, there is no reason to believe that Khaby Lame has been arrested or is in ICE custody.