Have Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Lost It? Royal Family Source Makes Shocking Claim After 'Fake Bump' Video Goes Viral
She wrote in the caption, "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates... so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work-there was only one thing left to do!" She posted this on the occasion of Princess Lili's birthday, as Markle was pregnant with her at the time of filming this clip.Why the controversy with this video?
“Meghan Markle may have deliberately released the video of her twerking with Prince Harry before giving birth to Lilibet to celebrate her daughter and also shut up conspiracy theorists - but it backfired, a leading British academic suggested today. Trolls have weaponised the film to spread wild and groundless speculation that the Duchess of Sussex wasn't pregnant at all and was wearing a 'moonbump',” the Daily Mail report reads.
The video is being considered“tragic” by the Royal Palace ever since it went viral on the Internet. The main aim of posting the video supposedly was to shut trolls who claim that the couple surrogated their children, but all it has done is add further fuel to the fire due to certain“loopholes” in the video. Meanwhile, body language experts suggested that it is not physically and mentally possible for Markle to do what was being done by her in the video at that stage of pregnancy.
