Voiceover Powerhouse Mara Junot Brings Star Power To Otakufest 2025 In Miami

- Mara JunotMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OtakuFest 2025 just leveled up. The three-day celebration of all things anime, cosplay, gaming, and pop culture is welcoming none other than Mara Junot, the voice behind some of the most recognizable characters in the world of animation and video games. She'll be appearing all weekend long-June 6 through 8-at the Miami Airport Convention Center for panels, signings, and plenty of fan interaction.Mara's resume reads like a greatest hits of fan favorites. She's the voice of Lisa Minci in Genshin Impact (English dub), Sindel and Sareena in Mortal Kombat 1, Evelynn in League of Legends, and Shoola in the hit Netflix series Arcane. She also plays Orla in Pokémon Horizons: The Series-and that's just scratching the surface. Known for her incredible range and commanding presence behind the mic, Mara brings characters to life in a way that leaves a lasting impression.“Events like OtakuFest are special because they bring creators and fans together in such a real, electric way,” says Junot.“I'm excited to meet everyone, talk shop, and just soak up the love for the characters and stories we all enjoy.”OtakuFest is one of South Florida's most popular pop culture conventions, drawing thousands of fans from across the region. The weekend features anime screenings, gaming tournaments, cosplay contests, panels, performances, and a show floor full of collectibles, art, and more. Mara's appearance adds to an already stacked lineup of guests and activities, and fans will have plenty of chances to meet her throughout the weekend.Whether you know her as a thunder goddess, a sultry assassin, or your favorite Pokémon explorer, this is your chance to meet the voice behind the magic.EVENT DETAILS:OtakuFest 2025Dates: June 6–8, 2025Location: Miami Airport Convention CenterTickets & Info:For more information about Mara Junot, visit or follow her on social media @MaraJunot.

