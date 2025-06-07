Mark Mermis Selected As Top CEO Of The Year By IAOTP

Mark Mermis will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Mermis, CEO and owner of Borderland Chevrolet and GMC, was recently selected as Top CEO for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Mermis has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Mermis is currently the Owner and CEO of Borderland Chevrolet in Arizona. His leadership and vision have been influential in the dealership's success as he oversees all daily operations, budget management, strategic planning and business development. Prior to this, he was Managing Partner at Borderland Chevrolet/GMC/Buick from 2021-2024, General Manager Platform at Hatch Auto Group from 2018-2021, General Manager, Platform Director at Van Tuyl Automotive from 1988-2016 and a Sales Attendant at Ford Motor Company from 1994-1996.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to sales, business development and management, supervision, budget management, and leadership.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Mermis earned his Bachelor's of Business Administration from Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell Campus and a second Bachelor's degree from Western New Mexico University in 1990. Mr. Mermis also served in the US Army for 10 years.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Mermis has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Mermis has received the Ford Walk Around Presentation award in 1989 and was named the Southeastern Regional of the Year. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top CEO for 2025.In addition to his successful career Mr. Mermis is an active member of several organizations, including the National Automobile Dealers Association, the South Eastern Arizona Governments Organization, the General Motors Minority Dealers Association, Home Economics Urban Home Development and the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Beyond his professional life, Mr. Mermis is deeply involved in local activities. He has served as a board adviser for the Boy's Club of America since 2009 and has been a supporter and sponsor for the Special Olympics since 1988. He is also associated with Giving it Back to Kids, an entity that provides significant aid to underserved children and communities in America.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Mr. Mermis for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala.”Looking back, Mr. Mermis attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys reading, fishing and spending time with his family. In the future, he envisions expanding his business empire by launching additional dealerships while anticipating and longing for his children to continue his legacy after their military service concludes.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

