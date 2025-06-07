Partner Real Estate Ranked Among Top 3 In California And Top 15 Nationwide By 2025 Realtrends Verified Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner Real Estate has officially been named one of the Top 3 Mega Teams in California and ranked among the Top 15 in the United States by the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings, a prestigious industry report that highlights the nation's highest-producing real estate professionals.According to the newly released data, Partner Real Estate achieved:880 residential transaction sides closed$750.68 million in verified sales volume#3 in California by Volume#4 in California by Sides#13 in the United States by Volume#36 in the United States by SidesThese results earned Partner Real Estate placement in four national award categories:2025 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Sides2025 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume2025 Verified by RealTrendsThe Thousand by Sides and VolumeThe 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings, produced in partnership with The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the top-performing 1.5% of agents and teams in the U.S. based on strict performance benchmarks. Teams were required to close at least 40 residential sides or $16 million in residential volume in the previous calendar year to qualify. RealTrends obtains supporting documentation and independently verifies all production totals before publication.Despite the challenges of limited housing inventory, elevated mortgage rates, and shifting market conditions, Partner Real Estate continued to grow its market share. According to RealTrends, overall transaction sides among top-ranked professionals declined slightly year-over-year, but total volume increased-indicating that top producers are outperforming the broader market.“Being ranked in both the California and national categories by RealTrends Verified is an incredible honor for our entire team,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“This recognition affirms our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and building a system that empowers our agents to thrive-regardless of market conditions.”Partner Real Estate attributes its success to its proprietary tools and infrastructure, including the Instant Offers Exchange (IOX) platform, internal Inside Sales team, daily coaching, and full in-house support for marketing, legal, and transactions. The firm has consistently outperformed peers through its agent-focused model that eliminates the need for cold calling or door knocking, allowing real estate professionals to focus on client service and conversion.The firm continues to expand its reach in Southern California and beyond by helping agents, teams, and broker-owners grow through scalable systems and proven performance strategies.About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a high-performance real estate brokerage headquartered in California. The firm offers an integrated platform of proprietary tools, lead generation, technology, and back-end support to help agents increase production and profitability. With a commitment to collaboration, client service, and agent empowerment, Partner Real Estate is redefining the traditional brokerage model.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

Partner Real Estate

+1 626-789-0159

...estate

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.