Trump's Secret AI Strategy Uncovered: Tech Insider Reveals Hidden Role Of Elon Musk
In a recently surfaced briefing, tech entrepreneur and author James Altucher alleges that Donald Trump's first move back in the Oval Office was more than symbolic - it was tactical.
According to Altucher, Trump's repeal of Biden's AI executive order set off a hidden chain reaction that gave Elon Musk the freedom to unleash a classified project known as Project Colossus - an AI facility located in Memphis, Tennessee that may now house the most powerful supercomputer on Earth.
“The Fastest Supercomputer on the Planet”
“It contains not just one or two... but 200,000 units of Nvidia's all-powerful AI chips... making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”
“The fastest supercomputer on the planet.” - Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO
Altucher says the facility is growing fast - with rumors Musk plans to double its processing power within weeks.
A Quiet Reversal. A Bold New Doctrine.
“In one of his FIRST acts as President... Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110 .”
That order - signed by Biden - had imposed regulatory constraints on advanced AI. Altucher claims the reversal was calculated, opening the door for private actors like Musk to move“without delay or oversight.”
Trump later followed with a $500 billion initiative dubbed Stargate , focused on expanding America's AI infrastructure.
Beyond Chatbots - Toward Supremacy
Altucher argues that what's being built isn't just faster software - it's a new class of intelligence entirely.
“AI 2.0... gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”
He says July 1 could mark a critical turning point, when Musk unveils a 10X expansion to Colossus - potentially redefining U.S. dominance in AI for decades.
About James Altucher
James Altucher is a computer scientist, bestselling author, and entrepreneur who has worked in AI for over 40 years. He has advised tech firms, built AI trading systems, and contributed to IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer project. His latest research focuses on the convergence of AI, national policy, and private innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
