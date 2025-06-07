Popit Games Tournament Early Access Launches June 7Th With $500,000+ Prize Pool
"We're thrilled to bring Popit Games directly to players' mobile devices in a dedicated app," said Mitja Goroshevsky, GOSH Co-founder and Acki Nacki co-author. "The Early Access period represents a crucial opportunity for players to master the game's strategic depth before the main tournament begins. With over $500,000 in prizes at stake, we want to ensure every player has the chance to compete at their highest level."
The upcoming Popit Games Tournament features $100,000 in cash prizes for the top 16 players and teams, $400,000 worth of Node Cores for places 1-1000, and 850,000,000 Boosts for places 1-10,000. Boosts enhance user rewards based on their contribution to network security through Acki Nacki's mobile verification system. The tournament will be covered live in several languages by top YouTube and Twitch commentators.
Popit Games combines strategic deck-building with competitive multiplayer action, where players strategically create and finalize blocks while competing to surpass set block limits. The game's programmable card sequences allow players to boost their scores while potentially sabotaging opponents, creating dynamic matches that reward strategic thinking and quick adaptation. The tournament features dual leaderboards for both individual players and team competitions.
The Early Access period allows players to practice and strategize with the tournament beginning immediately after the Early Access window closes on June 15. The game features a "Best of All" format where players build and maintain the highest possible block throughout the tournament duration.
Popit Games will be available for download on Android and PC beginning June 7, 2025, with availability on other platforms upcoming. The Early Access period runs through June 15, 2025. The main tournament runs June 15-22, 2025, with registration available through the official tournament website .
For more information about Popit Games, the Early Access period, and tournament registration, visit href="" rel="nofollow" ackinacki/ or follow @ackinackichain on Twitter.
About GOSH GOSH is the core contributor to the Acki Nacki blockchain, founded and led by former CTO of TON Labs Mitja Goroshevsky. The company recently raised $6 million through its pre-launch node sale with participation from leading investors including Kingsway Capital, Blockchain, Hack VC, K5 Global, and Original Capital.
About Acki Nacki Acki Nacki is the fastest blockchain possible. Based on a breakthrough consensus protocol, the Acki Nacki network reaches consensus in 2 communication steps, the lowest number possible in any interactive network, meaning that by design Acki Nacki finalizes transactions faster than any other blockchain that can be built.
Acki Nacki has a community of over 5 million users in its mini-app that allows anyone to verify blocks by playing a simple interactive game on their mobile phones. This means players contribute to network security and mine Acki Nacki network coins as block rewards. Acki Nacki is a decentralized blockchain. There is no token pre-mine, airdrop, token generation event, investor or team allocation.
