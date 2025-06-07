Berlin Barracks/1St Degree Arson

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003690

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025 1040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Arson

ACCUSED: Johnathan Scott

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/07/2025, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to a report of a residential fire in Williamstown, Vermont. Investigation revealed Johnathan intentionally lit the fire, causing damage to the residence located on Lyford Lane in Williamstown. Scott was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Scott was given conditions of release, transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 9th, 2025 to answer to the charge of 1st degree Arson.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – Y

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Alex Comtois

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

